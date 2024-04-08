EC Seizes Money From House Of Relative Of DMK’S Vellore LS Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) seized Rs 7.5 lakh from the residence of a relative of DMK's Vellore Lok Sabha candidate, Kathir Anand, late on Sunday night.

The flying squad seized the money from the residence of Natarajan, a relative of DMK state General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister, S Duraimurugan.

According to sources in the EC flying squad, the money was found from the terrace of Natarajan's house.

It may be recalled that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Rs 12 crore were seized from the residence of a relative of Kathir Anand and the election was cancelled by the President of India.

The election was later held in August 2019 and Kathir Anand won the seat by 8,000 votes.

S Duraimurugan was closely associated with late DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi and is now close to his son and present Chief Minister, MK Stalin.

-IANS

aal/rad