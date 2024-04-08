Russia criticizes US over plots to militarize space

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the United States for its alleged efforts to dismantle legally-binding international security mechanisms in space, replacing them with vague norms of a "rules-based world order." Zakharova's remarks came in response to statements made by outgoing United States assistant secretary of defense for space policy, John Plumb, who reportedly dismissed Russian-Chinese initiatives on preventing an arms race in space.



According to Zakharova, Plumb characterized the Russian-Chinese proposals as a "political ploy" and questioned the verifiability of adhering to such agreements. She highlighted the United State's historical opposition to Russian initiatives aimed at preventing the militarization of space, including a 2008 draft treaty proposed by Russia and China.



Instead of endorsing international agreements to prevent the weaponization of space, Zakharova asserted that the United States has been advocating for its own approach, promoting a "set of norms of 'responsible' behavior" within its concept of a "rules-based world order." She criticized this approach as both technically impractical and legally dubious.



Zakharova accused Washington of seeking to dismantle the existing system of legally-binding security treaties, citing ongoing United States activities in the United Nations Security Council regarding the use of nuclear weapons in space. She characterized these efforts as part of a broader agenda aimed at undermining international security agreements.



The exchange between Russian officials and the United States underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding space security and the divergent approaches taken by major powers in addressing this issue. As competition in space intensifies, concerns persist about the potential weaponization of outer space and the implications for global security.

