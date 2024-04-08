(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was targeted by multiple explosive-laden Ukrainian drones, resulting in significant damage to several parts of the facility, according to a statement by Russia's nuclear energy agency, Rosatom. The attack left at least three employees injured.



The assault, carried out by kamikaze UAVs, struck various areas of the power plant. One drone detonated near the plant's canteen, causing damage to a nearby truck, while another exploded close to the cargo port. The attack on the canteen resulted in injuries to multiple employees, as confirmed by Rosatom in a separate statement.



In a concerning development, the attack occurred just 20 minutes after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts had conducted an inspection of the targeted territory, highlighting the brazen nature of the assault.



Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, recognized as the largest in Europe, came under Moscow's control in 2022 amid the Ukraine conflict, following the region's incorporation into Russia after a referendum. Despite accusations from Kiev regarding the presence of heavy weaponry at the facility, Rosatom has consistently denied such claims, while Russia has accused Ukraine of endangering the plant through shelling.



While the power plant's representatives reported targeting of the dome of the sixth power unit by the Ukrainian military, no critical damage or casualties were reported. Additionally, radiation levels around the facility remained within normal parameters.



However, the management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant emphasized the inherent vulnerabilities of nuclear facilities in the face of armed conflict, stressing that no nuclear power plant is designed to withstand a full-scale assault.



The attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant underscores the escalating tensions in the region and the potential risks posed to critical infrastructure. As concerns mount over the safety and security of nuclear facilities amidst ongoing hostilities, there is an urgent need for international cooperation to address the complex challenges posed by the conflict in Ukraine.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070347