Additional Air Defense Systems To Strengthen Protection Of Energy Facilities - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with U.S. congressmen, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko, informed the American delegation about the current situation of Ukraine's energy system and the consequences of the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform learned.

During the meeting with the bipartisan and bicameral delegation from the U.S. Congress, the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized that air defense systems can provide the most reliable protection for energy facilities.

"Russia has intensified its attacks and continues to use its arsenal to plunge Ukraine into a complete blackout. After the latest attacks, heat and hydropower generation facilities, as well as electrical substations run by the transmission system operator suffered the greatest destruction," Galushchenko noted.

The members of the delegation, in turn, expressed their support for Ukraine, drawing attention to the critical importance of the work being done by Ukrainian energy teams, who ensure and restore power supply to millions of Ukrainians amid war.

The congressmen noted they will continue to support Ukraine and, in particular, work on consolidating such support upon returning to the United States.

As reported, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukraine from Russian strikes.