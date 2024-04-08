Azerbaijani Chamber Of Accounts Identifies Financial Violation Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In 2023, as a result of the external state financial controlmeasures carried out by the Chamber of Accounts, financialviolations amounting to 562.5 million manats were identified, Azernews reports, citing the report on theprevious activities of the Chamber.

According to the document, of this amount, 103.2 million manatsconstitute damage to the state budget, while 459.3 million manatsrepresent other financial violations.

The collegium of the institution has proposed measures for therecovery and compensation of budget losses amounting to 60.7million manats in cash and kind. As for the portion of damageamounting to 28.8 million manats related to social payments to thepopulation, measures for its recovery have not been determined, anda decision has been made to suspend some payments. Materialindicating signs of criminal offence regarding the damage of 13.7million manats has been forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

Other financial violations include failure to adhere to theUnified Budget Classification, non-application of procurementprocedures, division of contracts into parts for the purpose ofcircumventing these procedures, obtaining goods and services atprices higher than the market price, resulting in wastefulexpenditure of state funds, failure to calculate the estimated costduring procurement, failure to clear the balance at the end of theyear, presentation of unauthenticated electronic-invoice invoices,etc. The collegium has directly proposed measures for 34.9 millionmanats in relation to these violations, and other deficiencies anddiscrepancies have been referred to relevant parties for resolutionin order to eliminate them.

The measures determined by the collegium include the closure ofoutstanding debit and increased creditor liabilities from previousperiods, consideration of already made payments by physical andlegal entities in future settlements, closure of the letter ofcredit account, reduction of contract amounts, investigation ofcases of unjustified payments, cancellation of already paidelectronic invoice-factures, return of balance to the budget,etc.

In 2023, in order to form results based on compliance auditsconducted, audit evidence was compared with audit criteria,professional judgement was applied when analysing collectedevidence, and an investigation was conducted to determine whethersufficient and relevant evidence existed. All evidence, as well asthe relationship of audit objects, were reviewed to create anobjective assessment during the evaluation process.