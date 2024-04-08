Azerbaijani Minister Extends Congratulations To Wrestlers Securing Qualification For Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Mikayil Jabbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan WrestlingFederation (AGF), congratulated 5 freestyle wrestlers who won alicense for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games at the EuropeanOlympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing his "X" socialaccount.

“Today, our freestyle wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), HajiAliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg),and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) secured spots for the Paris2024 Summer Olympic Games at the European OG Qualifiers held at theNational Gymnastics Arena in Baku. We extend our heartfeltcongratulations to our wrestlers and coaching staff and wish themevery success at the Olympic Games,” Jabbarov texted.