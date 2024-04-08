NATO director urges members to stand up to ‘authoritarian powers’

(MENAFN) Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, has issued a stark warning about the growing strength of an "authoritarian" alliance composed of several defiant nations. Stoltenberg highlighted Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea as increasingly aligned powers posing a significant threat to Western interests.



In an interview with BBC's Sunday program, Stoltenberg emphasized the deepening ties between Russia and China, asserting that China's support for the Russian economy strengthens Moscow's military capabilities. He further alleged that Russia, in turn, facilitates technology transfer to Iran and North Korea in exchange for ammunition and military equipment.



Concerned about the emerging alliance's implications for global security, Stoltenberg called for greater cooperation between NATO and countries like Japan and South Korea. He stressed the importance of standing united against what he perceives as a formidable coalition of authoritarian regimes.



The close relationship between Moscow and Beijing, dating back to the Soviet era, has raised alarms in Western capitals. Putin and Xi declared their strategic partnership as having "no limits," signaling a deepening alliance between Russia and China.



China's refusal to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine and its accusations against the US and NATO of perpetuating a "Cold War mentality" have exacerbated tensions between East and West. Putin has echoed these sentiments, accusing the West of maintaining "colonial habits."



The involvement of Iran and North Korea in the dynamics of this authoritarian alliance adds another layer of complexity. While Iran has admitted to supplying drones to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov maintains that the Russian military relies solely on domestically produced weapons in its operations in Ukraine.



As NATO grapples with the evolving geopolitical landscape, Stoltenberg's call for collective action underscores the urgency of confronting the growing influence of authoritarian powers. The implications of this alliance extend beyond regional conflicts, posing broader challenges to international security and stability.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070321