(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, Russian Ambassador Aleksey Meshkov alleged that France has terminated counterterrorism collaboration with Moscow, casting a shadow over longstanding efforts to combat extremist threats. Meshkov's remarks come in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, which claimed the lives of over 140 individuals.



The ambassador pointed to historical cooperation between Russia and France in the fight against terrorism but lamented a recent breakdown in communication channels. Meshkov suggested that France's decision to sever ties in this domain coincides with increased support for Ukraine, insinuating a correlation between French assistance to Ukraine and alleged terrorist activities within Russia's borders.



Amidst escalating tensions, Ukraine's purported involvement in acts of sabotage and assassinations on Russian soil has further strained relations between Moscow and Paris. While the jihadist group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) initially claimed responsibility for the Crocus City Hall attack, Russian investigators have hinted at potential links to Ukrainian operatives.



Meshkov expressed dismay over France's exclusion of the Russian embassy from a newly established security mechanism aimed at coordinating with foreign embassies in Paris. He highlighted Russia's past collaboration with France during the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a contrast to the current lack of engagement, underscoring the diplomatic rift between the two nations.



As France gears up to host the summer Olympics, concerns over security and counterterrorism measures loom large. The breakdown in cooperation between Moscow and Paris raises questions about the efficacy of international efforts to combat terrorism and underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play amidst ongoing conflicts and regional instability.

