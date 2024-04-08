Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 33,175: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 8 (NNN-WAFA) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday that, the Palestinian death toll has risen to 33,175, as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 38 Palestinians and wounded 71 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,175, and injuries to 75,886, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, said the ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that, four regime soldiers were killed in the battle in Gaza.

In a press statement, the army said that, four soldiers were killed on Saturday, by anti-tank fire in the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The statement added that, gunmen emerged from an opening in the ground, inside a destroyed house, and fired accurate fire at the fighters, killing three soldiers instantly and seriously wounding a fourth, who died later in hospital.

A total of 604 Zionist soldiers have been killed, since the beginning of the war in Gaza, including 256 since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, and 41 were killed in accidental incidents during the battles, according to data published by the Israeli army, on the occasion of the six-month anniversary of the war in Gaza.– NNN-WAFA

