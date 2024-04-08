Germany Deploys Troops To Lithuania, NATO's Northeastern Borders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 8 (KUNA) -- German Army, The Bundeswehr, commenced Monday a mission deploying thousands of its troops to Lithuania, NATO's northeastern borders, as part of the military alliance's efforts in fending off any possible attack from the east.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistoriusa, in a statement, hailed this significant step pointing out that it is Germany's first time deploying troops since the end of the Second World War.

Minister Pistoriusa explained that the operation, relocating some 4,800 servicemen, will extend until the year 2027, adding that ensuring the operation's success entails making necessary changes and providing proper infrastructure for the forces and their families. (end)

