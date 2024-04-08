UK urges US House official on Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) In a concerted effort to bolster support for Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron is reportedly set to embark on a diplomatic mission to the United States, aiming to persuade House Speaker Mike Johnson to expedite the release of a crucial USD61 billion military aid package earmarked for Ukraine. The Telegraph revealed on Sunday, citing sources within the Foreign Office, that Cameron intends to leverage his upcoming trip to Washington, DC to advocate for swift action on the stalled funding, which has languished in Congress amid political infighting.



The delay in disbursing the additional military assistance has raised concerns about Ukraine's ability to defend itself effectively in the face of ongoing hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently issued a stark warning, highlighting the critical need for ammunition on the battlefield and underscoring the pivotal role of international support in determining the outcome of the conflict.



In a bid to rally Western support behind Ukraine, Cameron penned a compelling op-ed in the Telegraph, co-authored with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, reiterating the imperative of standing united against Russian aggression. Emphasizing the broader ramifications of a Ukrainian defeat, Cameron underscored the shared interests of the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union in upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The British government has already demonstrated its commitment to Ukraine's defense by significantly ramping up military assistance, pledging USD3.2 billion in aid earlier this year.



Additionally, the European Union unveiled a comprehensive plan to provide EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) in loans and grants, underscoring the collective resolve of the international community to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian incursions.



As Cameron prepares to engage with key American policymakers, including House Speaker Johnson and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the diplomatic push underscores the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities and fortifying transatlantic solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. The outcome of Cameron's diplomatic endeavors in Washington could prove pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the conflict and determining the fate of Ukraine's quest for sovereignty and security.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070290