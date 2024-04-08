8 Absconders Declared Proclaimed Offenders In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Monday said that eight absconders have been declared proclaimed offenders in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
In a statement, the police said that On 01/04/2024, Hon'ble Court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla declared following individuals namely Hilal Ahmad Ganie son of Assadullah, Mudasir Shafi Geelani son of Mohd Shafi, Mohd Maqbool Pandith son of Mohd Ramzan all residents of Khore Sherabad Pattan, Habibullah Sheikh son of Ab Aziz resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan, Shabir Ahmad Najar son of Late Habibullah resident of Par Mohalla Pattan, Mohd Ashraf Dar son of Ab Khalid resident of Watwan Pattan Gh Nabi Najar son of Late Gh Rasool resident of Najar Mohalla Pattan & Fayaz Ahmad Mir son of Late Habibullah resident of Main Mohalla Pattan as Proclaimed Offenders in case FIR No. 03/2008 under sectionsADVERTISEMENT
2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC, 19 UA(P) Act of Police Station Pattan on the application moved by Baramulla Police.
The police spokesman further stated that sometime before search warrant u/s 25 Police Act was obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced/ arrested as all are presently at PoJK/ Pakistan.
Proclamation orders u/s 87 CrPC have been obtained from Hon'ble Court of Sub Judge Pattan against these eight individuals which have been pasted at their residences, Public places with the directions of the Hon'ble Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month failing which process for attachment of property u/s 88 CrPC shall be intiated against them, reads the statement.
