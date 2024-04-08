Met Predicts Light Rain After April 10 Evening In J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that on till April 9, weather is expected to be generally dry.

“ On 10th April, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/snow (higher reaches) at many places towards evening,” he said.

From April 11-12, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow (higher reaches) at few places.

“From April 13-15, generally cloudy weather is expected with light to moderate rain/snow (higher reaches) at many places with thunder/lightning/hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.”

From April 16-17, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (higher reaches) is expected at few places.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 5.8°C, Qazigund 2.6°C, Pahalgam 0.2°C, Kokernag 4.5°C, Kupwara 3.6°C, Gulmarg 0.0°C, Jammu 17.0°C, Banihal 4.8°C, Batote 8.5°C and Bhaderwah 4.0°C.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now