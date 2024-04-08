Met Predicts Light Rain After April 10 Evening In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman here on Monday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours and possibility of light rain and snow at many places towards evening of April 10.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that on till April 9, weather is expected to be generally dry.ADVERTISEMENT
“ On 10th April, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/snow (higher reaches) at many places towards evening,” he said.
From April 11-12, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/snow (higher reaches) at few places.
“From April 13-15, generally cloudy weather is expected with light to moderate rain/snow (higher reaches) at many places with thunder/lightning/hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.” Read Also Wet Spell Likely On April 5: MeT Fresh Snowfall In Parts Of Kashmir
From April 16-17, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (higher reaches) is expected at few places.
Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 5.8°C, Qazigund 2.6°C, Pahalgam 0.2°C, Kokernag 4.5°C, Kupwara 3.6°C, Gulmarg 0.0°C, Jammu 17.0°C, Banihal 4.8°C, Batote 8.5°C and Bhaderwah 4.0°C.
