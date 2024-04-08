Celebrating K-Pop Fandom: Coca-Cola Creations Drops Limited-Edition K-Wave Zero Sugar

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 - Jump in! Coca-Cola has introduced the newest addition to the Coca-Cola Creations line-up, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar. Offering a limited-edition flavour and experiences, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar celebrates fans and their infinite devotion for K-Pop. First launched in South Korea in February and now launching across the region, the fans can look forward to a suite of music-focused digital and IRL experiences featuring some of the genre's biggest stars.In addition to the new limited-edition flavour, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, and the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park, have created unexpected experiences for devoted fans. As part of this exciting collaboration, the groups have teamed up to drop the ultimate K-Pop anthem song and music video called 'Like Magic,' produced by J.Y. Park. The full song and video will be available on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel.As part of the song and video drop, fans have the chance to embark on the 'Like Magic' Fan Music Video AI Experience , an AI-powered experience like no other, allowing fans to immerse and participate directly in the vibrant world of a K-Pop music video, sharing the screen with their idols. Fans who will participate in the AI experience will have the chance to make a cameo appearance in the Fan Music Video of 'Like Magic' by embedding their voice, name, and face into various segments of the K-Wave anthem song and MV. Once finished, users can easily download and share their personalized music video cameo with friends on social media.'Immersing fans in the vibrant world of K-Pop, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar is a celebration of shared passions from all over the world,' said Jung Hyun Kwon, Category Lead for Japan and Korea at The Coca-Cola Company. 'By collaborating with some of the biggest names in K-Pop culture, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar is bringing fans together through innovative experiences that bring to life their special and unique devotion for their favourite artists, and the powerful impact that K-Pop has on culture.'Bringing these unexpected moments to life, Coca-Cola Creations will host an epic K-Wave concert on June 2nd. The live event will showcase an impressive lineup of talented artists from JYP Entertainment and other K-Pop sensations including performances from Stray Kids, ITZY, and NMIXX. Check back on Coca-Cola channels for more details to come.'We are very excited to celebrate the incredible passion of K-Pop fandoms, especially here in ASEAN & South Pacific,' says Teejae Sonza, Senior Marketing Director for Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific. 'This isn't just a limited-edition drink; it's a one-of-a-kind immersive experience a true taste of Coca-Cola magic infused with the energy of K-Pop. Just like Coke Creations is known for, it all starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar flavour, but with a little dash of fruity K-Pop twist. And there's more! Fans can also embark on an AI-powered journey to customize their music video, all thanks to our exciting collaboration with JYP Entertainment and three of the hottest K-Pop groups today.''The world of K-Pop exists because of the fans, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate fans' devotion to the artists and music that they love, through this unique Creation' said J.Y. Park, founder of JYP Entertainment. 'We hope fans feel the love and appreciation we have for their support through the launch of a new Coca-Cola flavor dedicated to their fandom and digital and physical experiences that connect them even more to their favorite artists.'Unlocking the shared experience of Real Magic, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar creates an electrifying universe that brings K-fans and idols together to celebrate the unique expression of every unrivalled devotion. When fans open a can of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, they will experience the excitement they felt when they first became a K-Pop fan. With every sip of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, fans will recognize the refreshing, Coca-Cola taste infused with a burst of fruity-flavored K-Pop magic.Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar will be available in select markets across the region including Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Australia and around the world. A frozen variation will be available in select markets, including Australia.Since its launch, the Coca-Cola Creations platform has created new flavours, designs, and unexpected experiences that blend music, fashion, and technology for fans to enjoy around the world. By tapping into emerging technologies, collaborating with artists and designers, and creating experiences across digital and physical worlds, Coca-Cola Creations continues to infuse the iconic Coca-Cola brand with new expressions of creativity and cultural connections allowing fans to experience the Real Magic of Coca-Cola.For more information about Coca-Cola Creations, visit .Hashtag: #Coca-Cola

