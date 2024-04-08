(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Juha Saarinen appointed to the Group Executive Board of Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Juha Saarinen (M. Tech) has been appointed as Chief Purchasing Officer of Lassila & Tikanoja and a member of the Group Executive Board effective 1 August 2024. Saarinen joins L&T from Kamux plc where he serves as Chief Purchasing Offiser.

“I'm pleased to welcome Juha to our Group Executive Board to develop the purchasing operations of the Group. Juha's extensive experience in leading change and developing supply chain operations will be a great addition to the execution of L&T's strategy.” says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Saarinen has over 20 years of experience in leading and developing sourcing operations. In the past Saarinen has worked in Metso plc, Kone plc and Nokia Mobile Phones in different leadership roles related to sourcing. He reports to L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

