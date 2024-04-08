(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Slovakia has elected left-wing nationalist candidate Peter Pellegrini as its next president, defeating former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok in a closely watched vote. Pellegrini's victory, with 53.12 percent of the total vote according to Slovakia's Statistical Office, marks a significant shift in the country's political landscape.



Pellegrini, a close ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, has emerged as a prominent figure in Slovakian politics, serving as prime minister from 2018 to 2020 and currently holding the position of speaker of the parliament. However, his stance on foreign policy, particularly concerning Ukraine, has drawn widespread attention and raised concerns among pro-Western factions within the country.



At the heart of the debate is Pellegrini's alignment with Fico, who vehemently opposes sending weapons to Ukraine and has been critical of NATO and the EU's unwavering support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia. Fico's skepticism towards involvement in the Ukrainian crisis has been echoed in Pellegrini's platform, signaling a potential departure from Slovakia's previous pro-Western stance.



The defeat of Korcok, a pro-Western candidate who conceded gracefully following the election results, underscores the divide within Slovakian society over its foreign policy orientation.



Despite expressing disappointment, Korcok emphasized the importance of respecting democratic outcomes and called for unity moving forward.



Outgoing President Zuzana Caputova, while extending congratulations to Pellegrini, emphasized the need for inclusive governance that addresses the concerns of all segments of society. Her remarks highlight the challenges facing Pellegrini as he assumes office, particularly in navigating the delicate balance between domestic interests and Slovakia's international obligations.



Fico's vocal criticism of NATO and the European Union's stance on Ukraine, coupled with his characterization of Korcok as a "warmonger," underscores the deep-rooted divisions within Slovakian politics regarding the country's role in regional affairs. Moreover, Fico's suggestion that Ukraine may need to compromise on its territorial claims adds another layer of complexity to Slovakia's foreign policy landscape.



As Pellegrini prepares to take office, the eyes of both domestic and international observers remain fixed on Slovakia's future direction. The election outcome raises questions about the country's commitment to Western alliances and its willingness to engage with neighboring Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. Only time will tell how Pellegrini's presidency will shape Slovakia's foreign policy and its place in the broader European context.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070255