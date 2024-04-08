Israel plans on reopening Gaza crossing for assistance

(MENAFN) Israel has consented to permit humanitarian assistance transfers into northern Gaza via the Erez checkpoint, which was closed after the October 7 Hamas assault. The choice was made after global outrage due to the murdering of assistance employees by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as weeks following the United Nations announced hunger situations present in the Palestinian territory.



“Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through [the port of] Ashdod and the Erez checkpoint,” Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s bureau stated Friday morning. “This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war,” Netanyahu’s bureau stated. The Erez border was shut down almost six months ago when Israel announced a close-complete blockade of Gaza.



The assistance has since been either transferred via the crowded Rafah checkpoint in the southern region of the enclave, on the crossing with Egypt, or airdropped. Relief teams are claiming that the present flow is merely a small percentage of what is needed, with the United Nations cautioning the previous month that as many as 1.1 million humans– half of Gaza’s population – are going through food insufficiency.



Global urge on Israel intensified following IDF murdering seven foreign workers from the relief team World Central Kitchen in a three-phase drone attack. The Israeli army stated the killings were the outcome of “misidentification,” also pledged to look into the occurrence. United States Leader Joe Biden talked to Netanyahu through the phone on Thursday, requesting that Israel “implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers,” based on the White House.

