Global markets expect earnings, US inflation data

(MENAFN) On Monday, Asian markets largely saw gains as investors turned their attention to upcoming earnings releases from major global corporations and awaited the release of a crucial U.S. consumer prices report, seen as a significant indicator for inflation trends. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 0.9 percent during afternoon trading, reaching 39,347.04. Similarly, Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a modest increase of 0.2 percent to reach 7,789.10, while South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.3 percent to 2,722.89. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also advanced by 0.3 percent to 16,778.55. However, the Shanghai Composite slightly declined by 0.6 percent to 3,050.80.



Market analyst Yeap Jun Rong from IG noted that although there's a sentiment of rebounding from previous anxieties, the extent of gains might be constrained due to apprehensions leading up to the release of the key U.S. consumer price index later in the week. Last week, Wall Street concluded with a rally, spurred by a surprisingly robust U.S. jobs report. The S&P 500 index surged by 1.1 percent, almost recovering its losses from the preceding day and nearing its record high set the previous week. Despite this positive performance, the benchmark index still recorded its first weekly decline in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed by 0.8 percent, while the Nasdaq composite witnessed a notable gain of 1.2 percent, largely driven by advancements in technology companies.

