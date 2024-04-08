Israel fixes for probable Iranian assault

(MENAFN) The Israeli army declined all leave and started to intercept satellite waves on Thursday, in what has been greatly recognized as preparation for a probable Iranian retaliation for the murdering of Iranian officers in Syria.



Both generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Mohammad Reza Zahedi as well as Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, were amid the seven officers murdered in Monday`s assault on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Iranian Supreme President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised that Israel would “receive a slap in the face,” whereas the Iran’s envoy to Syria pledged a reply of the “same magnitude and harshness.”



Inhabitants of central Israel on Thursday started reporting global positioning system (GPS) interceptions in Google Maps as well as common delivery applications. Some inhabitants of Tel Aviv stated that the maps were displaying them as being in Beirut, Lebanon. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representative, Admiral Daniel Hagari, soon assured that the army was the reason of this. “We proactively activated a GPS interference, which was absolutely necessary,” Hagari stated in a declaration. The IDF also declared it was halting all leave for combat groups, “in accordance with the situational assessment.” “The IDF is at war and the issue of the deployment of forces is constantly reviewed as needed,” the army stated.



Israel has not formally voiced remarks on Monday’s air-raid, which aimed at the Iranian diplomatic task in what many nations– together with Russia – deemed as a sever breach of global conventions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was the first to confess accountability on Wednesday, when he stated that Israel “strikes our enemies all over the Middle East.”

