Netanyahu urges US Congress on army assistance

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has pressured the Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives to decline Palestinian statehood also provide West Jerusalem additional arms for a fast triumph in Gaza.



Netanyahu have seen the 15-associates congressional delegation on Thursday`s late hours, briefly following a 45-minute phone call with United States Leader Joe Biden. His bureau did not publish a script of the call, instead, posted Netanyahu’s comments from the AIPAC-established event in its place.



“Our battle is your battle. Our victory is your victory. And if we don’t have a victory, this will have enormous implications for American security, for our common future. So we must win,” Netanyahu informed the associates of Congress. He confirmed to them that Israel was “absolutely” going to triumph also that wining was “within reach” also “very close,” however, could be “made quicker” with additional assistance.



“Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster. I’m talking about the supplemental,” Netanyahu stated, pointing to the USD17.6 billion valued of army assistance pending in the House. “I hope you find a way to give it as fast as you can.”



The Israeli premier have also informed United States legislators that the Knesset had voted 99 to 9 to decline “an attempt to force, ram down our throats a Palestinian state,” which he depicted as “another terror haven” like Gaza. “Do you have those kinds of numbers? I think you might have those numbers if you bring that same resolution, that same resolution to the Congress,” he stated. Republicans presently have a razor-thin majority in the 435-associates House, with 218 seats to the Democrats’ 213.

