Nikkei rises as investors embrace improved risk appetite

(MENAFN) In a notable turnaround, Japan's Nikkei index concluded Monday's session on a positive note, buoyed by investors' renewed interest in undervalued stocks amidst a backdrop of enhanced risk tolerance, largely influenced by Wall Street's recovery. The Nikkei index surged by 0.91 percent to reach 39,347.04 points, while the broader Topix index also experienced gains, rising by 0.95 percent to 2,728.32 points.



Despite hitting an all-time high of 41,087.75 on March 22, the Nikkei index has encountered challenges in maintaining its position above the 40,000-point mark, particularly following two consecutive weeks of losses. Last week, the index grappled with its most substantial weekly decline since December 2022, attributed partly to the downturn in US stocks and the initiation of profit-taking activities. Additionally, concerns surrounding potential intervention by Japanese authorities to bolster the currency further weighed on market sentiment.



Nonetheless, amidst this fluctuation, the Nikkei index has demonstrated resilience, boasting a year-to-date increase of 16.5 percent. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, viewing the recent setbacks as temporary rather than indicative of a more profound downturn.



In currency markets, the dollar maintained a steady trading position, hovering around 151.79 yen, providing stability amidst the broader market movements.



Local traders closely monitored the optimistic performance witnessed on Wall Street last Friday, particularly spurred by the robust job growth data in the United States, which surpassed initial expectations. This positive momentum from the US markets provided a significant boost to investor confidence, contributing to the Nikkei index's upward trajectory and signaling a resurgence in risk appetite among market participants.

