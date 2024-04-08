Palestinians encounter yet another threat

(MENAFN) As the majority of the press` attention is aimed at the terrifying conflict in Gaza, Israel has positioned additional troops to the West Bank, while establishing additional units of a parting wall also building new checkpoints. Together with settlement widening, this is going to result in weakening the enclave`s economy, also could result in a bigger confrontation amid Palestinians as well as Israelis.



Although Israel’s parting wall was considered to be in violation of global rule, as per an International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion published in 2004, Israel has proceeded to build the wall on Palestinian region. Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza on October 7, Israel has quietly proceeded in its building of the wall in the northern West Bank. Based on the Israeli human rights team B’Tselem, 86 percent of the partition wall is within the West Bank, de facto annexing 10 percent of the occupied region.



Israeli Premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, chose to proceed with the building of partition walls in 2009, debating that it gave “security” also blocked Palestinians from going in Israel with no permit, efficiently dividing more than 150 West Bank communities into “islands”, while functioning as a guard barrier for unlawful settlements. The United Nations human rights head, Volker Turk, recently said that Israeli settlements are getting bigger at record highs. While the United States administration newly replied to Israel’s declaration that they are going to establish additional unlawful settler groups by stating that this is not in alignment with the global rule, nothing tangible has been accomplished to panelize the high-rank United States associate in the Middle East.

