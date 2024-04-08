Media reports Biden consenting additional bombs for Israel

(MENAFN) The management of United States Leader Joe Biden has allegedly consented to give thousands of extra explosives to Israel, assisting to refill stockpiles that have been exhausted by West Jerusalem’s six-month bombing of Gaza.



The most recent arms delivery was consented on Monday, a news agency as well as a newspaper stated on Thursday, quoting unknown United States administration representatives. The bundle contains over 1,000 MK-82 explosives, which weigh 500 pounds each, and more than 1,000 small-diameter munitions as well as fuses for MK-80 explosives.



The arms delivery was concluded hours following news broke that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) murdered seven assistance employees, together with United States as well as United Kingdom nationals, in a drone attack aiming at a humanitarian assistance convoy in the Palestinian territory. Close to 200 assistance employees have allegedly been murdered in Gaza as well as the West Bank since Israel’s conflict with Hamas started in October.



Even though Biden has scolded Israel for not doing enough to safeguard assistance employees as well as other residents in Gaza, his management has rejected throttling back its backing for the IDF or put terms on arms transfer. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been murdered since the conflict started, based on Gaza health authorities, as the United Nations has cautioned of a humanitarian “catastrophe” if the IDF proceeds with its intended ground attack at the southern end of the territory.



“We believe that the approach that we’re taking is working in terms of making it clear to the Israelis what our expectations are,” White House National Security official John Kirby informed journalists on Wednesday. He alos noted, “Right now, we are continuing to support Israel because they continue to need military assistance because they continue to face a viable threat.”

