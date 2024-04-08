UN issues warning regarding Israel`s AI bombardment of Gaza

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced worries on Friday due to statements that the Israeli army is utilizing artificial intelligence in air-raids on Gaza.



Based on a statement issued by the Israeli-Palestinian magazine previously this week, also quoted Israeli intelligence outlets, the IDF has utilized AI to target suspected Palestinian army for killing, together with in heavily populated inhabitant, which has caused a lot of nationals` fatalities. The AI structure, recognized as ‘Lavender’, allegedly studies the private info of Gaza’s civilians also conducts lists of those suspected of relations to the army wings of Palestinian army party Hamas as well as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).



At a media conference at United Nations office in New York marking 6-months since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, Guterres stated that he was “deeply troubled” by the statements.



“No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms,” he said. “I have warned for many years of the dangers of weaponizing AI and reducing the essential role of human agency. AI should be used as a force for good to benefit the world; not to contribute to waging war on an industrial level, blurring accountability.”



Whereas the Israeli army has not openly recognized the presence of ‘Lavender,’ it has been recognized to utilize familiar structures throughout its earlier missions in Gaza.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070231