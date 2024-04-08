Food prices in Jordan continue rises amid global inflation trends

(MENAFN) According to a recent monthly report released by the World Bank, food prices in Jordan experienced a notable increase of 1.8 percent by the conclusion of February, coinciding with a reported uptick in the country's inflation rate of 1.57 percent compared to the same month in 2023, as indicated by the Department of General Statistics. This upward trend in food prices marks the eighth consecutive month of escalation, highlighting ongoing challenges in the local market.



The World Bank's report underscores a concerning trajectory, revealing a steady climb in food prices over recent months. The data indicates a progression of price hikes, with increases of 3 percent in January, 2.2 percent in December, 0.8 percent in November, 1.7 percent in October, and 1.3 percent in September. Despite occasional fluctuations, including a decline of 1 percent at the end of June and 1.9 percent at the end of May, the overarching trend points towards sustained inflationary pressures within the food sector.



Moreover, the World Bank's analysis extends beyond the borders of Jordan, shedding light on broader global trends in food price inflation. Alarmingly, the report highlights that 60 percent of low-income countries are experiencing inflation rates exceeding 5 percent, with a significant portion of lower middle-income and upper middle-income countries also grappling with similarly high rates. Interestingly, while high-income countries face comparatively lower rates of food inflation, the disparity remains notable, with over a quarter still affected.



In real terms, the prevalence of food inflation surpassing headline inflation is evident in a substantial majority of the 168 countries included in the analysis, further underscoring the widespread impact of rising food costs on economies worldwide. Against this backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures, particularly in the food sector, Jordan's experience reflects broader global challenges in maintaining price stability and mitigating the socioeconomic impacts of escalating living costs.

MENAFN08042024000045015682ID1108070211