Raffles Doha Invites Guests To Celebrate Eid With Staycation And Dining Offers

Doha, Qatar: Enjoy a holiday to remember this Eid Al Fitr at Raffles Doha, a luxurious all-suite hotel soaring above the Arabian Gulf. Marking the special holiday, Raffles Doha is inviting guests to experience unrivalled luxury with a family celebration stay, elegant Eid brunches and an oasis of relaxation at Raffles Spa and Wellness.

The perfect way to celebrate Eid in sophisticated luxury, guests can enjoy treasured family memories with an enchanting offer to elevate their experience with QR750 credit for dining and QR500 credit for restorative spa treatments, and complimentary access to Bagatelle Beach Club, when booking a suite at Raffles Doha. The little guests are invited to enjoy fun and engaging activities at Raffles Kids Club, including painting, drawing, crafting, dancing, yoga and stretching, climbing wall and PlayStation. Rates start from QR3,500 a night.

Those searching for pampering and relaxation can delight in restorative spa treatments and enjoy 30% off the second treatment and complimentary 60-minute private suite facilities. Guests will have access to state-of-the-art, gleaming wellness facilities which include hydrotherapy, plunge pools, hammams, outdoor pools, jacuzzi and recovery areas.

The hotel will be throwing extravagant celebratory Eid brunches over the long weekend, taking place from 12 to 13 April and each offering a unique flavour and experience. At Alba, a lavish Italian affair will offer an indulgent three-course feast for QR350 per person with the option to upgrade to Dolce & Gabbana by Donnafugata pairing.

L'Artisan will celebrate Eid with breakfast and brunch options, QR180 and QR350 respectively, offering guests to indulge in the art of dining and an enticing spread of freshly baked delights and sweet and savoury mains.

All offers are available for celebrations over the Eid long weekend.