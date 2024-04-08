Tamil Community Association MKP Hosts Iftar Gathering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In observance of the sacred month of Ramadan, the Manithaneya Kalachara Peravai (MKP), an associated organisation of ICBF under the aegis of Indian Embassy, organised the social harmony Iftar event at Blue Galaxy Hall.

The holy month of Ramadan offers a profound lesson in understanding the struggles of the underprivileged and strengthening family and community bonds.

General Secretary of MKP, Regina Sathik led the hosting of the event. President of MKP Varadharajan delivered a speech. The activities report was presented by Secretary of MKP Mohamed Hussain, .

About 500 individuals were attended the event, comprising 300 blue-collar workers and members of the MKP`s community. The distinguished presence of Chief Guest Gyanveer Singh, Counsellor (Political & Information) at the Embassy of India, added significance to the occasion.

He emphasised that Ramadan is a sacred time for practicing self-discipline, sharing, and caring. ICBF President Shanavas Bava, Vice President Deepak Shetty, Treasurer Kuldeep Kaur Bhal, Secretary Mohamed Kunhi, Head of Youth Welfare Sameer Ahamed, Head of Jail visit Zareena Ahad, Head of Insurance Abdul Rouf, Head of Fishermen Shankar Goud, Head of Labour Kuldeep Singh, Advisory Council Rama Selvam, ICC President Manikandan, Vice President Subramani, General Secretary Mohan Kumar, former president Milan, ISC President Abdul Rahman, and along with other esteemed association leaders and MKP Executive committee attended the event.

For beloved blue-collar workers were in attended with special transportation arrangements and an iftar feast organized to strengthen community bonds among all participants. The event vote of thanks was delivered by Vice President of MKP Mohamed Yaseen.