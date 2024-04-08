MES Kindergarten Students Attend First Day Of Schooling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Golden Jubilee year batch of Kindergarten students at MES Indian School commenced its first day of schooling with enthusiasm and excitement as both parents and students embarked on a new journey together.

The day was filled with encouraging events aimed at fostering a welcoming environment for all.

Students were delighted to be welcomed by the iconic mascots Mickey and Minnie Mouse, adding a touch of magic to their first day of school.

As part of the school's Golden Jubilee celebration, parents were invited to participate in a special event where a 'Golden Gateway Ticket' was hidden under five chairs. The parents who found their tickets were rewarded with exciting gifts adding an element of fun and anticipation to the day. 'Embrace and Release Sentiments Graffiti Board' was set up, where parents could jot down their feelings and reflections, allowing them to connect with others experiencing similar emotions.

Principal, teachers and other staff members welcomed the tiny tots of Kindergarten and made the day a memorable one for the parents and children alike.