VIDEO: Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) MD Dr. Chris Richards Speaks With ABN Newswire On Revenue Growth In The Business

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) MD Dr. Chris Richards Speaks with ABN Newswire on Revenue Growth in the Business and the consolidation of acquisitions made by the company over the last two years.

The company is seeing balance sheet growth with increased earnings as the company integrates the recently acquired veterinary clinics.

The company has introduced a dividend of one cent per share, and all directors participated in the recent dividend re-investment plan at market rates.

Dr Chris Richards Managing DirectorApiam Animal Health LimitedE: ...Catherine RossInvestor RelationsE: ...T: 0421 997 481