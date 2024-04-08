Boeing CEO compensation rises despite manufacturing difficulties

(MENAFN) In 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Boeing, the prominent American aircraft manufacturer, saw a substantial surge of 45 percent in his total compensation compared to the preceding year. Despite the company grappling with significant manufacturing hurdles, David Calhoun's earnings reached a noteworthy USD32.7 million over the past year, encompassing both his base salary and stock bonuses. This stark rise contrasts with his earnings of USD22.6 million in the previous year, reflecting a remarkable increase in remuneration despite ongoing operational challenges.



Notably, Calhoun's base salary remained consistent throughout both 2022 and 2023, indicating a stability in this aspect of his compensation package. However, it is the substantial increase in bonuses that propelled his total earnings to new heights. In 2023, his bonuses amounted to USD31.6 million, comprised of USD1.4 million in base salary, a staggering USD30.2 million in stock bonuses, along with additional allowances totaling USD1.1 million. This substantial increase in bonuses speaks to the board's recognition of Calhoun's leadership during a challenging period for the company.



In a recent development, Calhoun announced his intention to step down from his role as CEO by the conclusion of 2024, marking the end of his tenure that commenced on January 13, 2020. His decision to relinquish the helm of the company comes amidst ongoing scrutiny and pressure surrounding Boeing's manufacturing processes and product safety. Despite these challenges, Calhoun's significant compensation package underscores the complexities and dynamics at play within the aerospace industry, where executive remuneration often reflects a blend of performance, market conditions, and strategic decisions made by corporate boards.

MENAFN08042024000045015682ID1108070059