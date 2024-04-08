EUR/USD Signal Today - 08/04: EUR/USD Near $1.0848 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 26th

March

March produced a profitable short trade from the resistance level which I had identified at $1.0855.

Today's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0848, $1.0872, or $1.0920.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0799, $1.0781, or $1.0744.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





Short Trade Ideas

Long Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairalmost two weeks ago, I wrote that although there was a descending trend line above, as there were several support and resistance levels so close by, the price was likely to range and be prone to reversals. I also thought one of the best chances for a trade entry would be a short trade off $1.0855.

Both were good and accurate calls.

The technical picture now looks uncertain, with no real direction or momentum in this currency pair, which has been going sideways for quite some time.

I think the best approach on what is likely to be a quiet Monday will be to look for a long scalp off $1.0800 or a short scalp off $1.0848.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either the EUR or the USD.

