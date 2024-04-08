Forex Today - 08/04: Gold Makes New Record At $2,354

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)

A few hours ago, spotGoldagain rallied to a new all-time high above $2,354. Gold tends to be positively correlated with risk assets, many of which have been enjoying rallies to new highs in recent days. Trend traders will want to be long here. Other precious metals have also been seeing gains, withSilverrising strongly to a new 2.5-year high price. Some non-precious metals such as Copper are also breaking to new long-term highs.In the Forex market , market bets against the Japanese Yen have reached a 17-year high, suggesting that the Yen's historic lows will soon be retested despite a clear risk of intervention at that area by the Bank of Japan.The USD/JPY currency pairis not far from its 34-year low price just below ¥152, and trend traders will become excited if we see a sustained bullish breakout above ¥152 later. Since today's Tokyo open, the strongest major currency has been the New Zealand Dollar, and the weakest major currency has been the Swiss Franc. The Swiss Franc may be relatively weak because Swiss CPI data released last week was unexpectedly low, with no month-on-month change at all when an increase of 0.3% was expected.Crude Oilis making a bearish retracement after WTI and Brent both hit new 5-month high prices on Friday. Traders will get a series of data releases concerning supply and demand throughout this week.The minor commodityCocoacontinues to look very bullish over the long term, although the short-term price action is showing a deeper bearish retracement. The commodity superfood has almost tripled in value over the last year alone, with many analysts suggesting supply side shortages are at least partly to blame for the meteoric rise. There is more and more demand for Cocoa every year as it is coveted as a key ingredient for chocolate but also as a superfood in its own right. Trend traders will be interested on the long side if the price breaks to a new high later. As well as Cocoa futures, there are Cocoa ETNs available which may be more suitable for retail traders and investors.

