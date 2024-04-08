|
Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024
08.04.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Avolta publishes the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2024. The event will take place on May 15, 2024 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.
The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda, as well as the Letter of Avolta's Chairman to Shareholders, can be accessed here: 2024 Ordinary General Meeting.
For further information:
CONTACT
| Rebecca McClellan
| Cathy Jongens
|
|
|
Global Head
Investor Relations
| Director Corporate
Communications
| Phone : +44 7543 800405
| Phone : +41 79 288093
| avolta
| ...
|
|
News Source: Avolta AG
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Avolta AG
|
| Brunngässlein 12
|
| 4010 Basel
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41612664444
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0023405456
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1874797
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN08042024004691010666ID1108069999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.