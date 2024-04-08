               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
4/8/2024 4:16:21 AM

Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024
Avolta publishes the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2024. The event will take place on May 15, 2024 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST), at Rhypark, Mühlhauserstrasse 17, 4056 Basel, Switzerland.

The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda, as well as the Letter of Avolta's Chairman to Shareholders, can be accessed here: 2024 Ordinary General Meeting.

For further information:

CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens

Global Head
Investor Relations

 Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800405 Phone : +41 79 288093
avolta ...

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
