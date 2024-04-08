Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Meyer Burger offers balcony solar system“Made in Germany” and launches sales via its own online store

08.04.2024 / 06:40 CET/CEST

Media release Thun, Switzerland – April 8, 2024 Meyer Burger offers balcony solar system“Made in Germany” and launches sales via its own online store

Meyer Burger is offering the first balcony solar system completely“Made in Germany” and is working together with Solarnative, an innovative supplier of German-made micro-inverters.

“Meyer Burger Balcony” is now available in Germany. Private customers have the option to customize their balcony solar system online and place their orders directly through meyerburger. “Meyer Burger Balcony” is characterized by appealing aesthetics, simplified installation and a data-safe feed into the home grid. It stands out with solar modules boasting the highest energy yields, a 25-year product warranty and are free from toxic lead and PFAS. Manufactured to stringent ethical and social standards, they are produced without forced labor or ecologically harmful conditions. Meyer Burger Technology AG, a long-standing pioneer and technology leader in the global solar industry, has added a balcony solar system manufactured entirely in Germany to its product range. Private customers can now purchase the complete“Meyer Burger Balcony” package directly from the online store at meyerburger. “Meyer Burger Balcony” gives homeowners as well as tenants the opportunity to generate environmentally friendly solar power directly from their own balcony. Thanks to its plug & play system, the balcony solar system is easy to install and can be modular expanded any time. “With Meyer Burger Balcony, we are bringing a solution directly to the private customer enabling everyone to become a solar power producer themselves – with high-quality components and IT solutions 'Made in Germany', free from toxins and forced labor,” says Bettina Brammer, Head of Marketing at Meyer Burger.“The partnership with Solarnative enables us to offer a comprehensive, intelligent solution.” “Meyer Burger Balcony” is equipped with durable, all-black Meyer Burger modules. Thanks to the use of Meyer Burger's patented technology, these solar modules enable particularly high energy yields. German partner Solarnative is supplying both the micro-inverter and the intelligent control unit for regulating and monitoring the feed-in power, as well as the data-secure app hosted on German servers. After installation, the system is simply connected to any external socket using a standard Schuko plug. The IntelliGate control unit monitors and regulates the feed-in power, while the Solarnative app provides all the necessary monitoring and configuration options. Thanks to the individual module control, the customer can keep an eye on the output of each solar module and the entire system at all times. This means they can always get an overview of the electricity generated or the CO2 emissions saved. In addition to easy handling,“Meyer Burger Balcony” offers further advantages: The modules are free of toxic substances such as lead or PFAS. They are manufactured in accordance with European environmental and social standards without forced labor and still offer at least 92 percent of the rated output after 25 years. This is backed by the comprehensive 25-year module and micro-inverter warranty. “Meyer Burger Balcony” is available as a complete set with one or two solar modules, including an inverter and optionally with a balcony mounting system from Wagner Solar, also made in Germany. Further information on the individual components, prices and how to order“Meyer Burger Balcony” can be found at in the online store at Media contact Meyer Burger Technology AG

