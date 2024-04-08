United States Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends - 2023 Budget Breakdown And 2024 Expectations And Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Laboratory Product Purchasing Trends, 2023 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The study presents year-over-year data to illustrate yearly laboratory budget trend developments where applicable.

Qualified respondents to survey were invited to participate in a telephone interview examining their laboratory's product purchasing process in 2023 and expectations for 2024. The publisher has conducted similar studies among the same targeted respondents since 2012. The survey provides companies with actionable and trending information from laboratory professionals to help drive business strategies and develop growth expectations.

Note that the recruitment approach for 2023 shifted from inviting magazine readers to participate in an online survey to direct recruitment of professionals for telephone interviews. Survey participants play a role in their laboratory's purchasing process, are familiar with the laboratory's product budgets, and represent a laboratory that uses or plans to use products in one or more of the seven laboratory product categories: instruments, equipment, chemicals, reagents and kits, general lab supplies, plasticware, and glassware. A total of 120 decision-makers participated, answering questions on purchases, budgets, buying behaviors, and purchasing preferences.

Respondents were segmented by laboratory type: academic/government, biopharmaceutical, industrial, and hospital/clinical. Manufacturing, environmental testing, chemical or petrochemical, and food, beverage, or agricultural laboratories are classed as industrial laboratories for this analysis. Biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations are categorized as biopharmaceutical laboratories. State government and federal government laboratories are grouped as government laboratories. Hospital laboratories and clinical reference laboratories are included in the hospital/clinical group. Respondents encompassed various job titles: researcher, scientist, investigator, director, manager, and technician.

Data collected for budgets were quantitative and qualitative for end-user trends, such as budget expectations, brand selection preferences, purchasing process steps, evaluation and sourcing of lab products, recent and expected instrument and equipment purchases, frequency of price comparisons, funding trends, unmet needs, product purchasing preferences, the impact of inflation and supply chain issues on laboratories, the impact of inflation on budgets and spending, and conference attendance expectations.



Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings and Recommendations



Key Findings

Product Budget Changes 2023 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2024 Trend

Laboratory Product Purchases and Selection Influencers



Information Sources for Lab Products

Most Frequently Used Information Sources

Products Purchased/Expected to Be Purchased

Historical Comparison of Purchases

Products Purchased/Expected to Be Purchased, by Organization Type

Historical Experience with Lab Product Purchases

Importance of Product Features

Importance of Product Features - Country of Origin

Importance of Manufacturer Features

Importance of Ordering and Shipment Features

Frequency of Price Comparisons

Purchase Channels Most Frequently Used Purchase Channels

Purchasing Experience - Opportunity Analysis



Importance of Purchasing Experience Aspects

Improvements to Laboratory Product Purchases

Purchasing Experience Assessment Purchasing Experience Opportunity Areas

Laboratory Product Budgets and Growth Expectations



2023 Laboratory Product Budget

2023 Laboratory Product Budget by Organization Type

2023 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2024 Trend Laboratory Funding Sources

Industry Challenges



Q4 2023 Laboratory Product Spending

Supplier Relationships

Impact of Supply Chain Challenges on Laboratories

Impact of Inflation on Budget and Spending Conference Attendance



