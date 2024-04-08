Waterfall Network Launches New Desktop App For Windows And Macos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now the easiest way for almost anyone to set up their own full node on Waterfall Network, users can reap the benefits of participation with just one click and no need for technical expertise

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network , the decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced the release of a new desktop app for Windows and macOS that now allows almost anyone to easily set up their own node on the blockchain. With one-click setup, users only need to download and open the app, their Metamask (or any EVM) wallet, and they will have a full node running in sync with Waterfall Network.

Once users are connected, they can activate the node to receive stake amounts and rewards, view network status and connected peers, manage block producers on the node by creating or removing them, check balances, use external SSD drives as a data storage device, and customize other node settings.

“Supporting the Waterfall Network is now simpler than ever,” said Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research.“This is not only an easy way for even novices to participate in the benefits of a blockchain, but this will also open up Waterfall node participation to a whole new class of user that will prove vital to building Waterfall before we publicly launch the mainnet.”

The Waterfall Network continues to streamline and expand its scale in anticipation of the launch of its mainnet. The Waterfall Network protocol has been optimized to achieve loads of 10,000+ transactions per second, with other optimizations and improvements, including faster synchronizations in parallel, improved search for new peers, automatically unlocked validators, improved reliability in optimistic consensus, randomness creation, new transaction gas estimates, and storage optimization. Waterfall is also continuing to develop and implement fast synchronization, simpler mnemonic phrase mechanisms, and reduced consumption of disk space.



The Waterfall Network protocol is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, serving the huge existing Ethereum developer base without having to learn new programming languages. Its protocol incorporates an innovative“Directed AcyclicGraph (DAG)” technology that allows for virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs) with low processing power requirements that allow anyone to run a validator node from even low-cost laptops and mobile phones.

To download the new Waterfall Network desktop app or for more information, please visit .

About Waterfall Network

Waterfall is a versatile layer one (L1) smart contract platform that solves the“blockchain trilemma” of security, scalability and decentralization while offering the first truly decentralized governance platform. Waterfall's unique approach utilizing what is called a“Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)” achieves this by allowing anyone to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and in the future mobile phones. Waterfall is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, serving the huge existing Ethereum developer base without having to learn new programming languages. Waterfall utilizes a“one person one vote” system in which money can't buy power. It is connected via two-way bridges to other popular protocols including Ethereum, BSC, and more to come.

