Original-Research: CR Energy AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: CR Energy AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to CR Energy AGCompany Name: CR Energy AGISIN: DE000A2GS625Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 08.04.2024Target price: EUR 48.00Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldFY '23 displays strong cash generation and KPIs; chg. CR Energy released preliminary FY figures, which came in below ourestimates but displayed an improved operating strength of the holdingcompanies. FY EBIT came in at € 65m (eNuW: € 80m; eCons: € 73m), which compares to €75m in FY '22. The yoy decline can be mainly explained by lower valuationgains throughout the portfolio in connection with increased discount rates. Yet, operating cash flow increased by 4% yoy to € 4.00/share or € 6m was predominantly due to the strongly improved operations of theholding companies, leading to an increased cash dividend of € 27m, implyinga yoy growth rate of 62%. The equity ratio remained on a strong level of97%. Successful capital increase. In January, the company successfully completedthe rights issuance, which was announced in November. 232,610 new shareswere placed at a price of € 15 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of €3.5m, which should maibly be used to strengthen the portfolio company CROpportunities (CRO). CRO is seen to launch its first ELTIF in the course ofH1 focusing on sustainable real estate and renewables, thus enhancingfuture growth. Besides that, CR Energy remains a major beneficiary of the increasingdemand for sustainable energy and housing solutions. Here, Terrabau andSolartec provide a compelling offering in relation to high quality andcost-optimized living space. Terrabau, a general constructor offering concepts for innovative andsustainable construction, currently has >300 units in the Berlin andLeipzig area in the pipeline, which are seen to be in brisk demandconsidering the aging residential stock, especially in Eastern Germany. Inorder to optimize carbon intensity, Terrabau is acting in concert withSolartec, which is supplying the townhouses and single-family homes withrooftop solar rigs. In fact, Solartec is combining high-performance PVsystems and emissionfree hydrogen storage systems to allow for a 24/7supply of sustainable energy. Overall, the company remains well positioned in the market for sustainablehousing and is offering unique synergies to capitalize on compelling growthprospects of the market. Hence, the stock remains a BUY with a new PT of €48 (old: € 52) based on DDM can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN08042024004691010666ID1108069972