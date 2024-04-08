Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AGCompany Name: Rosenbauer International AGISIN: AT0000922554Reason for the research: Recommendation: Kaufenfrom: 08.04.2024Target price: EUR 50Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Christian SandherrSolid FY23 figures // successful operating turnaround; chg. est. Topic: Rosenbauer reported solid FY23 figures with top-line slightly belowand EBIT-margin in line with guidance. The strong demand is unbroken with arecord high order intake and backlog. FY23 sales came in at € 1.06bn, slightly below the management target of €1.1bn and up 9.5% yoy, despite a reduction in the amount of fire trucksdelivered, due to an average price increase of 12% per fire truck. EBITincreased to € 37.5m from € -10.6m in FY22, backed by furtherstabilization of supply chains and substantial price increases. Hence theEBIT margin increased to 3.5% (+4.6pp yoy), hitting the guidance of 3.5%EBIT margin. Going forward, profitability should increase even further in FY24e andFY25e, approaching a more normalized EBIT margin of 5.0% in FY25e (eNuWFY24e: 4.6%). Several drivers are supporting this development. (1) Theprice increases are not yet fully included in the P&L as the order bookstill contains older orders not reflecting the full increase due to thelong lead times. We expect the average price per fire truck to increase c.10% in FY24e (eNuW). (2) An increasing share of the high margin electricvehicle business, which accounts for c. 2% of total vehicle sales in FY23(eNuW). However, the company aims for a 50% share by 2030e. (3) Less supplychain disruptions. Chassis lead times and the reliability of delivery timesat OEMs have been improving during FY23 and should continue in FY24e. Order intake continued to be strong during FY23 thanks to structural growthdrivers. FY23 order intake came in at € 1.45bn (+18% yoy), leading to arecord-high order backlog of € 1.79bn. Growth drivers like global warmingfor instance causes a severe rise in natural disasters such as wildfires,storms, and floods which elevates the demand for firefighting equipment andtrucks. Successful refinancing: Rosenbauer announced a refinancing agreement withall major financing partners, which runs until November 3 rd, 2025 (companynews: March 22nd). The new covenants stipulate an equity ratio of at least20% as well as a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 5 by the end of FY24e has no further intention to place a hybrid bond but aims for acapital increase of 3.4m newshares (50% increase) during FY24e. As the equity ratio issue should be resolved soon, investors shouldre-focus on the promising mid-termprospects. We reiterate our BUY rating with a new PT of € 50.00 (old: €54.00) on DCF can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN08042024004691010666ID1108069971