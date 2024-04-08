Alibaba Cloud Introduces New Pricing Strategy And Service Availability For International Customers

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS Newswire / 08/04/2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST





Reductions will apply to a variety of payment models of Elastic Compute Service (ECS ) , including pay-as-you-go, subscriptions and savings plans, encompassing the majority of ECS instance types and generations. For instance, international businesses who prefer pay-as-you-go billing model, they can reduce cost by up to 30% and 59% of ECS and Elastic Block Storage(EBS) respectively.

To maintain a stable cost-efficiency throughout the next 12 months, the new Object Storage Service ( OSS)-Resource plan enables customers to reserve storage capacity in a specific region for one year to obtain deeper discount. The price of one-year package of 500 GB storage plan, which is popular among SMEs, has been cut to USD16.99 from USD 63.

Users of database products , including ApsaraDB RDS for MySQL, ApsaraDB RDS for PostgreSQL, ApsaraDB RDS for MariaDB, ApsaraDB for Redis and ApsaraDB for MongoDB, will also enjoy price reductions in long-term packages, spanning from one-to-five years, by up to 50%. Similarly, big data products , including MaxCompute, Hologres, DataWorks, Realtime Compute for Apache Flink and Open Search, will offer cuts on one-to-three-year subscription plans by as much as 50%. Lastly, Alibaba Cloud also increases the FREE monthly usage of Cloud Data Transfer Service from 20GB to 200GB for its international customers. Cloud Data Transfer Service is a network product providing complete control over the volume and cost of data transfers incurred across services as well as generating bills.



To lower the threshold of leveraging AI, Alibaba Cloud introduced a managed large language models (LLMs) service to offer access to specialized experts dedicated to streamlining the integration and operation of LLMs across both the model architecture and cloud infrastructure. This enables businesses to concentrate on leveraging the business value of LLMs without the complexities of technical implementation.

PAI-Lingjun Intelligent Computing Service, a comprehensive AI computing platform for high-performance computing tasks, such as foundation model training and inference, is now available in Singapore. The service provides full-process AI engineering capabilities, including AI development, AI training, and computing resource management. Energy Expert , Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven sustainability solution, has enhanced its functionalities with the introduction of an open API service. This solution now offers carbon micro-services and energy micro-services, fully developed using LLM capabilities and domain-specific knowledge. These services provide functionalities such as carbon footprint calculation, carbon emission optimization, energy consumption monitoring, forecasting, and optimization. The microservices enable developers to create customized sustainability applications and, at the same time, improve the underlying generative AI models with their knowledge bases for better outcomes.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (



) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner.



08/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

