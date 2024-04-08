Top Russian Diplomat In China For Talks On Ukraine

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on a two-day visit in Beijing on Monday for talks on 'burning issues' of common interest.

The top Russian diplomat is due to meet China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, TASS news agency reported.

They will focus on the situation in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific region, bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, the two sides would exchange views on“hot topics” including cooperation at the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20).

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit Beijing next month for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

PAN Monitor/mud

Visits: 10