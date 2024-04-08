Security Personnel To Get Salaries At Workplace

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Security sector employees will receive salaries at their workplace in view of possible threats, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Monday.

New Kabul Bank branches would pay security personnel salaries at their duty stations with a view to their safety, the ministry wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

MoF believed it would be safe if salaries of security personnel were paid by New Kabul Bank branches at their departments to deal with any kind of security risk.

On March 21, three people had been killed and 12 others wounded as a result of a suicide bombing in front of the New Kabul Bank building in southern Kandahar City.

The suicide attacker detonated his explosives in a line of people waiting for cash withdrawals from the bank in the first police district of the provincial capital.

