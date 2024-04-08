Qatar Rail Hosts Event To Donate Clothes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to social responsibility and enhancing its humanitarian role, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) hosted the 'Clothes for Good' event in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent and RKH Qitarat Company. During the event, approximately 4,000 clothing items were donated to those in need through the Qatar Red Crescent.

This event aligns with Qatar Rail's strategy for corporate social responsibility, aiming to support societal initiatives and humanitarian effort in the community, in coordination with its partners.

The event involved the participation of representatives from the senior management and executives of both Qatar Rail and RKH, as well as the Qatar Red Crescent, who joined efforts to prepare and pack the donated clothes. Additionally, several students from Alhidaya School for Special Needs took part in the event.

During the event, participants expressed their gratitude for being part of this charitable endeavour.

Representatives from the Qatar Red Crescent commended Qatar Rail and RKH for their noteworthy contributions to the humanitarian sector, acknowledging their commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit those in need.

Humanitarian and social events like the 'Clothes for Good' initiative exemplify Qatar Rail's commitment to supporting charitable endeavours. This initiative reflects Qatar Rail's dedication to advancing corporate social responsibility initiatives in Qatar.