Indian Community Benevolent Forum Hosts Iftar For Workers In Birkat Al Awamer

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of its 40th anniversary and observance of the blessed month of Ramadan, Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) in association with Al Muftah Contracting Company hosted a grand mass Iftar at the Al Muftah Labour Camp in Birkat Al Awamer. The event was attended by approximately 1,200 labourers and invited community leaders.

The chief guest for the evening was Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, adding a distinguished touch to the occasion.

In his speech, Ambassador Vipul emphasised the sanctity of Ramadan, highlighting the importance of Iftar gatherings during this sacred month.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join the community in breaking the fast, acknowledging that due to other commitments, he often didn't have the chance to participate in such events.

The Ambassfor commended the efforts of ICBF in organising the Iftar, underscoring the significance of fostering solidarity and support within the community, especially during Ramadan.

In his address, ICBF President Shanavas Bava emphasised the significance of Ramadan and the importance of conducting Iftar gatherings at labour camps.

General Manager of Al Muftah Contracting Company, Veeresh Mannangi lauded ICBF's commitment to supporting the community, and expressed happiness in supporting such a noble cause. Counselor for political and information affairs at the Indian Embassy, Gyanveer Singh echoed similar sentiments, underlining the importance of organising such camps.

Former ICBF President Neelangshu Dey commended ICBF's dedicated services during Ramadan and emphasized the significance of Iftar gatherings.

Other guests included Indian Embassy First Secretary Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, past President Ziad Usman, ICC President A P Manikandan, Vice-President Subramanya Hebbagelu, General Secretary Mohan Kumar, ICBF Advisory Member Council Shashidar Hebbal, and other community leaders, including associated organisations, and representatives and community volunteers.

Isthiyaaq Ahamed delivered a small talk about the importance of Ramadan, emphasising its spiritual significance.

The function was coordinated by ICBF Vice-President Deepak Shetty, with a warm welcome address delivered by Secretary Muhammed Kunhi. Treasurer Kuldeep Kour Bahl expressed gratitude on behalf of ICBF, highlighting the organisation's services for the community, in her vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of all involved. The event was meticulously supported by ICBF Managing Committee members Shankar Goud, Zareena Ahad, Abdul Raoof Kondotty, Sameer Ahmed, Kulwinder Singh Honey, as well as Al Muftah staff and community volunteers.

Additionally, ICBF took the opportunity to promote its insurance services during the event, with some participants opting to join ICBF Insurance.