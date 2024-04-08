               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

West Bengal News: Violence Erupts Between TMC And BJP Workers In Durgapur | Watch Video


4/8/2024 4:01:31 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An altercation broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party workers when BJP MP Dilip Ghosh visited Durgapur on Monday morning. Later, police officials controlled the situation.“This is their (TMC) attitude. Some people had come here to protest and they have been removed. So many people have come here to see me, that is why they (TMC) are protesting,” Dilp Ghosh told media persons.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

MENAFN08042024007365015876ID1108069926

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search