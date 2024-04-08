Enforcement Directorate Questioning Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar In Delhi Excise Policy Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bibhav Kumar - personal assistant (PA) to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 8.

Kejriwal is currently housed at the Tihar Jail under money laundering charges related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak has also been summoned by the ED today (April 8) concerning the Delhi excise policy case probe.K Kavitha's bail deniedEarlier today, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the interim bail application moved by BRS leader K Kavitha in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy arrested BRS leader on Saturday, April 6, moved a city court urging it to repeal its order that permitted the CBI to interrogate her in Tihar jail Nitesh Rana representing Kavitha's stance alleged that the CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing a plea that sought permission to question her“behind her back\", reported PTI read: Delhi excise policy case: Court allows CBI to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar Jail\"I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court,\" Rana informed the court as the CBI probes the corruption angle in the excise policy scam. The advocate asked the court to suspend its Friday, April 5 order that allowed Kavitha's questioning in judicial custody until her stand was heard and taken into account read: K Kavitha moves SC against arrest by ED in Delhi liquor policy caseThe next hearing date over the matter was scheduled for April 10 after the CBI sought time to reply to Kavitha's plea. However, special Judge Kaveri Baweja did not grant any interim relief to Kavitha for Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI cases BRS leader was arrested on March 15 from Hyderabad by the ED for the money laundering accusations and was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday read: Delhi Court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till 9 AprilK Kavitha, a Member of Telangana Legislative Council, had requested the court on April 4 to extend her interim bail considering her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's“moral and emotional support.\"

MENAFN08042024007365015876ID1108069917