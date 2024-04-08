Kerala: Chances Of High Waves, Sea Attacks In The State Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: As part of the black sea phenomenon, Kerala's coastal areas are under alert for possible high waves and sea attacks today. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of waves measuring 0.5 to 1.0 meters and storm surges till 11:30 pm.



The fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution as speeds may range between 05 cm and 20 cm per second,

Additionally, the IMD has predicted rainfall in nine districts of the state today including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Fishermen and coastal residents beware.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.