Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Greets Fans Outside His Jubilee Hills House On His 42Nd Birthday; Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fans can't keep their cool as Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday. As the clock struck midnight on April 8, hundreds of loyal admirers came to his Hyderabad home to send their well wishes to the actor. Allu Arjun, who turned 42, left his house to recognise the outpouring of love and support. He waved and acknowledged the passionate audience. This wonderful scene, recorded on film, has since appeared on social media.

In the 59-second video, Allu Arjun, dressed in a flowery shirt and joggers, leaves his house while his supporters cheer him on. He greeted them with folded hands as they yelled Pushpa again. The creators of Pushpa 2 will release the film's teaser today, which coincides with his birthday. To build anticipation, the filmmakers have been teasing fans by releasing posters showing the film's actors in recent days.

Allu Arjun will return for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar directs the sequel to the smash film, which will be released in cinemas on August 15. According to rumours, the film is in its last stages of production and will be completed in the next weeks.

The film's creators unveiled a new poster just one day before his birthday. The poster featured Allu Arjun, also known as Pushpa Raj, clutching an axe. The caption read,“He has risen above all the odds. And now, he is coming to RULE.”

Allu Arjun received the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the first half of the film. He earned the coveted honour from President Draupadi Murmu at the 69th National Film Festival.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their roles in the sequel. Rashmika recently announced to supporters that Pushpa 2 will be "bigger" than before. "I assure you that Pushpa 2 will be considerably bigger. We delivered some crazy in the first film; with Part 2, we realise we have a duty since people have high expectations for the picture. "We are constantly and consciously working to deliver that," she told Pinkvilla.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu could make a cameo appearance in Pushpa 2. In addition, Sanjay Dutt will make a special cameo in this film.