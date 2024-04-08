Gold Price Today Rises On April 08: Check 22/24 Carat Price City-Wise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices in India are now ₹6,534 per gramme for 22-carat gold and ₹7,128 per gramme for 24-carat gold. The current gold price in Ahmedabad is ₹6539 per gramme for 22-carat gold and ₹7133 per gramme for 24-carat gold.

Gold prices in India are now ₹6,534 per gramme for 22-carat gold and ₹7,128 per gramme for 24-carat gold.

The current gold price in Ahmedabad is ₹6539 per gramme for 22-carat gold and ₹7133 per gramme for 24-carat gold.

The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹ 6534 per gram for 22-carat gold and ₹ 7128 per gram for 24-carat gold.

Today's gold price in Kolkata is ₹ 6534 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹ 7128 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Today's Gold price in Chennai is ₹ 6614 per gram for 22-carat gold and ₹ 7215 per gram for 24-carat gold.

Today's gold price in Delhi is ₹ 6549 per gram for 22-carat gold and ₹ 7143 per gram for 24-carat gold.

Today's gold price in Hyderabad is ₹ 6534 per gram for 22-carat gold and ₹ 7128 per gram for 24-carat gold.