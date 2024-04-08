Egypt annual inflation rate decline to 33.3 percent in March

(MENAFN) According to recent data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt, there has been a notable decline in the annual inflation rate for consumer prices in urban areas, dropping to 33.3 percent in March from 35.7 percent in February. This slowdown in inflation is primarily attributed to a moderation in the rate of price increases within the food and beverage category, which saw a decrease to 45 percent year-on-year compared to the 50.9 percent rise observed in February.



Moreover, the data reveals that on a monthly basis, inflation in Egyptian cities increased by one percent in March, a notable decrease from the 11.4 percent recorded in February. These figures contrast with the expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters, who had anticipated a rise in annual inflation to 36.3 percent from February's 35.7 percent.



The shift in inflationary trends coincides with significant monetary policy adjustments by the Central Bank of Egypt. In early March, the bank held an extraordinary meeting where it opted to devalue the Egyptian pound to approximately 49.5 against the dollar, marking a significant departure from its previous peg at 30.85, maintained for nearly a year. Concurrently, the Central Bank implemented a remarkable increase in key interest rates, raising them by 600 basis points.



This decline in inflation rates represents a notable reversal from the record levels experienced in previous years. Egypt, heavily reliant on imports, had grappled with a shortage of dollar liquidity and a devaluation of the local currency against the dollar in the parallel market. However, these recent policy interventions and adjustments in currency valuation have seemingly contributed to a more stabilized inflationary environment in urban areas, offering a potential reprieve for consumers and businesses alike.

MENAFN08042024000045015682ID1108069895