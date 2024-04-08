Nayanthara Shares Glimpses Of Her Home Office; Jawan Actress Calls It 'Magical Journey...'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nayanthara is one of the most well-known actresses from the south. She has predominantly worked in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She has received several honours for her performances in various roles and is often regarded as a 'female superstar'. The actress resorted to social media to show some photos of her fantasy workspace.

Along with the photographs, she penned a lengthy caption, "The magical version of a vision to its creation, crafting our dream office. Sooo much love to this gem @nikitaareddy for always doing the impossible and literally making this dream come true in 30 days! You are just the best... it was truly an unforgettable n the most joyful experience making this space together. Big hug to your team at @thestoreycollective for ensuring everything was done perfectly!".



In the post, the actress posted a series of black-and-white photos. In another, Nayanthara is seen monitoring the experts' work. Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the actress.

One user wrote, "Cannot wait to see it, it's sure to be fabulous". Another user wrote, "That's my queen". Nikitareddy too responded in the comment section, "Aww this is soo sweet I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of working with you, as always. You inspire all of us to do bigger and better, only and only love to you. A big thanks to you for trusting me and the_storeycollective with your dream office. Couldn't have asked for a better opportunity. Thank you so so much for your love and your kind words".

Nayanthara made her Bollywood début as the female lead in Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh . The actress also won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024 for Best Actress (Female) for Jawan. It is worth noting that her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh gave Nayanthara the trophy.



Atlee Kumar directs the film, Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year following Pathaan. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting parts. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was purportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore.